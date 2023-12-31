There's more out there for Auburn football, and Hugh Freeze knows it | Estes

For whatever you might think of Hugh Freeze, you can’t question his resiliency. We all know the man has been through the lowest of lows as a coach. We also know he put himself there.

But putting a losing football team on the field? To that, he’s unaccustomed. In 11 seasons as a college head coach, Freeze had only once finished with a losing record. He’d won four bowl games in a row.

Until Saturday’s Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium.

Auburn’s 31-13 loss to Maryland in Nashville made it two losing seasons out of 11.

“I don't think I did a very good job in a lot of areas,” Freeze glumly surmised. “… We're going to improve the roster and all of that, but we still could have gotten more out of this season.”

No excuses for Auburn’s 6-7 record, even if Freeze had some after his erratic first season with the rebuilding Tigers. They were shorthanded Saturday (so was Maryland) and clearly still rebuilding from the debacle the university made of Bryan Harsin’s tenure. When Auburn’s team was bad this season, it could be really bad.

Take a lopsided first quarter against Maryland, for instance. The Tigers started their bowl game as if they’d rather be anywhere other than chilly Nashville, and the Terrapins scored three touchdowns before permitting Auburn’s initial first down – and even that was a chore, coming via a fake punt.

“I don't need anyone to tell me we don't measure up,” Freeze said, “and that starts with me.”

Sounds bad, right?

Shoot, if Auburn football were a stock, I'd be buying the bargains right now.

Freeze is going to be successful at Auburn, y'all. Thought it when he was hired. Still believe it now.

Because Freeze has won everywhere he’s been. That’s why he’s at Auburn, which had plenty of reasons not to hire him after the 2022 season – go look up why he resigned in disgrace from Ole Miss if you’re somehow unfamiliar. But none of those reasons had to do with coaching ability or Freeze's win-loss record.

He has proven he can compete with the SEC’s best. There aren’t many of those coaches around.

We’re already seeing hints of what’s in the mail with Freeze at Auburn. The Tigers are adding the nation’s No. 7 recruiting class in 2024, according to 247Sports’ rankings. That group includes five-star wide receivers Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson, scratching an itch for a program that could run this past season, but don’t ask it to pass.

Signs have been apparent, too, on the field, though only in occasional bits and pieces.

After losing to Maryland, Freeze could have brought up these positive aspects in an attempt to spin a bad defeat and point attention to the future. But he didn’t. Pointed at himself instead.

I asked Freeze what he would have done differently as Auburn’s coach.

He ticked off things that could have helped in Auburn's close losses to Georgia or Ole Miss or … the most obvious regret of all …

“If you go to the Alabama game,” Freeze said, “I wish we'd have fielded punts better, and I wish we'd have taught fourth-and-31 defense better. Ultimately, you have to look at yourselves as coaches. Our kids are going to make some mistakes sometimes.

"But in those critical moments, are our kids coached well enough to get it done? And when we don't get it done, I have to look at myself.”

When Freeze landed in Auburn, he inherited one of the toughest jobs in the country. Cleaning the Harsin mess would take patience, but patience isn't ever in deep supply on The Plains. This is a big-time job with big-time expectations and unique pressures.

At Auburn, most notably, you’d better be able to beat your two biggest rivals – Alabama and Georgia – at a time when hardly anyone is beating those two teams.

Guess who nearly beat them already, though?

With a squad that lost by 21 to New Mexico State and by 30 to LSU, Freeze somehow had Auburn in front of both Georgia and Alabama in the second half of games this season. The Bulldogs needed a late TD to win 27-20 (thanks mostly to Brock Bowers), while the Crimson Tide needed that miracle pass to survive 27-24 and keep hopes alive for the College Football Playoff.

Talent didn’t keep the Tigers fiercely competitive in those games.

Coaching did.

“Felt like we competed really, really well in some games,” Freeze said Saturday, “and we had some letdowns in others. And we didn't complete some games we could have won. We weren't consistent in the level of competitiveness that you have to have to win at this level.”

He’s right.

Auburn could have gotten more out of this season. But Freeze added, “I'm still as confident as ever that this can be an elite football program again.”

Would you bet against him? Can't say that I would.

