There's a lot more to rookie Colts WR Adonai Mitchell than a draft-day snub

INDIANAPOLIS — The headlines Adonai Mitchell has been making since he was drafted have all been the same.

He made another one Friday.

When he arrived in Indianapolis this week and the Colts told Mitchell what numbers were available — Anthony Richardson has the No. 5 Mitchell wore in college — the team’s second-round pick initially chose something a little less controversial than where he eventually settled.

“I was up late just thinking about it,” Mitchell said. “I couldn’t get it off my mind. I was like, yeah, bro, let me get 10.”

Ten.

Colts news: Colts rookie Adonai Mitchell chooses No. 10 for number of WRs drafted ahead of him

For the 10 receivers taken in front of him in the NFL Draft. Mitchell made headlines on draft night for his frustration with his fall to No. 52, and his feelings haven’t changed since that weekend.

Mitchell said it didn’t have anything to do with those 10 receivers on a personal level. He has posted messages of support on social media for Chiefs speedster Xavier Worthy and Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey, both college teammates taken in front of them.

“Nobody got a name, nobody got a face,” Mitchell said. “I’m not bitter about it or anything like that. Definitely, congratulations and happy for the people that got picked, but at the end of the day, it was between me and them, and they got picked. It’s all motivation.”

When a rookie is as honest as Mitchell has been about his draft-day frustration, it tends to draw all the attention.

But there’s a lot more to Adonai Mitchell than where he was picked.

How Adonai Mitchell deals with Type 1 diabetes

Mitchell was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 16 years old.

By the time he went to the doctor, the diagnosis came as no surprise.

He’d lost 20 pounds in two weeks.

“You look up symptoms of diabetes, you read and it’s like cottonmouth, constant urination, super-dehydrated,” Mitchell said. “I had all of them. Every single one of them.”

The doctors confirmed the diagnosis.

“I only had one question,” Mitchell said. “Can I still play?”

Yes.

He could still play.

A handful of NFL stars have played with diabetes, and Mitchell can rattle them off at a moment’s notice.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. Legendary cornerback Patrick Peterson. Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.

“The first name he told me was Jay Cutler, and I was like, ‘Ah, he doesn’t do any running,’” Mitchell said. “Then he said Patrick Peterson, and he was like, ‘Look, as long you take care of yourself, you can live a normal life.”

Mitchell was still in high school when he was diagnosed.

His mother, Darcy, was initially worried about her son, and through high school she meticulously made all of Mitchell’s meals, carefully checking all of the carbohydrates. When he got to Georgia, the nutritional staff came up with a good plan, and he took it with him to Texas.

He has lived with it long enough that he can feel it when he needs to check his blood sugar.

Mitchell keeps everything he needs on the sidelines during games. When he feels it, he pricks his finger, checks his blood sugar, then adjusts as needed, either through insulin or by mowing down a bag of the Skittles he keeps on the sideline.

The way he sees it, it’s just a part of normal life now.

'It's go time'

Mitchell was one of the last rookies to leave the field after the first day of the Colts rookie minicamp.

He stayed out there, catching passes from undrafted free agent quarterback Kedon Slovis, working with tryout safeties Devlin Kirklin and Jalen Mayden, for 20 minutes or so after the practice ended, with Shane Steichen watching from the end line.

Mitchell spent the last four months preparing for the draft process.

“I swear, I feel like I haven’t played football in a year,” Mitchell said. “I got a helmet on, gloves, I got my wristband. I’m like, 'It’s go time.'”

The Colts coaching staff spent the draft process salivating about the possibilities they saw on Mitchell’s tape.

“Those guys at Texas do such a good job offensively,” Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. “AD was put in a position to win some one-on-ones. … He won a bunch of big ones. Just the ability to separate, run some routes, a lot of different sorts of route at different depths, get open, make big catches, sometimes contested, sometimes not. Just able to create separation and make big plays.”

The separation Mitchell creates, particularly at the top of his route, keeps getting mentioned by Cooter, by Colts head coach Shane Steichen, by general manager Chris Ballard and the rest of his scouting staff.

“Usually those longer guys have a hard time getting in and out of stuff, you see a little bit of stiffness,” assistant general manager Ed Dodds said. “He doesn’t have that. He can get in and out. … With receivers, the best thing to do is go stand down there and have them run towards you, because you feel them chewing that ground and getting on top of you.”

Mitchell’s one of the most athletic receivers the draft has ever produced, a 6-2 specimen who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds, along with a 39.5-inch vertical jump. All of that ability convinced some analysts Mitchell was worth a first-round draft pick; the Texas product clearly believes he belonged in the first round, rather than where the Colts got him at No. 52.

“Probably just because he didn’t have a (lot of big years),” Dodds said. “He played early at Georgia, but just moving schools, you’re starting over. I think that probably was the biggest thing; they are always going to ding people on one-year production.”

What really motivates Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell

Mitchell wears a silver necklace with a heart locket on it.

He pulled it out of his jersey on Friday and opened it, showed it to the assembled Indianapolis media. Mitchell never takes it off. Not when he’s showering, not when he’s practicing, not when he’s sleeping.

His daughter, Icylinn, will turn three in June.

“I feel like my life has just had a whole different purpose, a whole different meaning, since she’s been born,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell has made a lot of headlines the last two weeks because of the motivating factor he was dealt on draft day, the number he now wears on his jersey as a reminder of how many receivers the NFL drafted before him.

But the snub is not his primary motivation.

That will always be Icylinn. No matter how he got to the NFL, the fact remains that he’s here now, wearing a Colts uniform, getting ready to make the kind of money that will provide plenty for his daughter while he does what he loves.

“This is what all the hard work was for,” Mitchell said. “For this moment, to be on this grass, to put on this jersey, it means something.”

Where he was drafted just adds a little more.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: There's a lot more to Colts WR Adonai Mitchell than a draft-day snub