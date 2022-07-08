There's a lot to celebrate this All-Star Weekend
Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley gets the party started early and previews this year's WNBA All-Star Game. Catch the game on Sunday, July 10.
Sabrina Ionescu is one triple-double away from record-breaking territory. Heres a look at every triple-double in WNBA history.
The United States steamrolled Jamaica 5-0 on Thursday to book a return to the women's World Cup, helped by Haiti's 3-0 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF W Championship.
The WNBA star's trial is underway and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Brittney Griner faces up to 10 years in a Russian prison after pleading guilty.
Last week, we suspected that there would be an effort this week to push back against some of the allegations against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Thursday, some reporting along those lines emerged. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports has shared, via a series of tweets, some information that undermines the claims of one of Deshaun [more]
The Minnesota Timberwolves rejected a big Kevin Durant trade offer from the Brooklyn Nets.
The price tag on Gary Payton II simply was too high for the Warriors.
"I said, ‘Do you guys want to go watch?’ And Fred (Couples) said, 'I wouldn't miss this for the world.'"
Jordan Spieth has voiced concerns the Old Course at St Andrews could prove too easy a challenge for the world's best players when the 'home of golf' stages next week's 150th British Open.
Isiah Thomas responds to a recent story Michael Jordan mentioned about Thomas starting the beef between the two legends.
What are the odds of this happening?
The Warriors filled some gaps when they reportedly added Donte DiVincenzo to the mix, and Draymond Green approves.
The timing of the Mayfield trade is curious, what changed? The delay in the trade will benefit the Browns in Week 1 of 2022:
This ill-fated Wimbledon received its most painful blow yet when Rafael Nadal withdrew from Friday’s scheduled semi-final against Nick Kyrgios, leaving fans who have paid a minimum of £200 per ticket with only one singles match to watch.
Juraj Slafkovsky was taken No. 1 overall by the Montreal Canadiens. Red Line Report's Kyle Woodlief provides scouting reports on first round picks.
Steph Curry is a busy man during the American Century Championship, so if you want his autograph, you have to earn it.
Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde have the latest from the conference realignment front. Will the ACC and Pac-12 form an alliance of their own? What about the rumors surrounding ACC powers? The guys also play another round of "Would you Eat It?" before tipping a cap to a comic book writer from Bama...
Browns finally trade former No. 1 pick, and Baker Mayfield's arrival in Carolina provides a path for a team desperate to find an answer behind center.
Of the Power Five conferences not named the Big Ten and SEC, which is most likely to survive realignment?
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired goaltender Petr Mrazek and a 1st round pick in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs.