[Getty Images]

BBC Radio Merseyside's Giulia Bould has criticised the Premier League's lack of transparency after Everton were deducted another two points for a second break of Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The Toffees were docked 10 points - reduced to six on appeal - for their first charge while fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest were hit with a four-point deduction last month for their respective breach and are appealing.

"Some people have said 'why not just take the two points?' Because Everton still don't drop into the bottom three from that," Bould told the Monday Night Club.

"Maybe some of it is just sheer exasperation now. Everton have been a club of firsts and unfortunately now it's the first club to have two points deductions in a season for PSR breaches so it's another first that they didn't want.

"I think they will push the lack of transparency and that even going to an appeal now - nobody has any idea, there's no framework, there's nothing online, we can't look at other breaches.

"None of us know what we're dealing with and it's just frustration now.

"I asked the question to the Premier League of is there somewhere I can refer back to and they said all the clubs signed up to it and there was actually no framework.

"Yes, I know the clubs signed up to it, but I don't think any of them agreed to this without a model. The EFL have more of a model. The appeal board for the first breach actually said it isn't great that we have nothing to look at so they did use the EFL model.

"It just isn't clear and nobody knows and it depends who's on your commission and how they interpret it, who maybe argues the best on the day.

"There's too many grey areas now and any club's fans will be looking at this and thinking 'why isn't this written down?' It needs putting in to some kind of table because there's just no transparency at all."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds