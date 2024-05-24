There's an iguana in Jaelan Phillips' toilet. 'You must be evicted, my friend,' said the Dolphin.

Jaelan Phillips is officially a Florida Man.

Oh, Jaelan played at the University of Miami.

But he's a California native.

And so when you wake up to an iguana in your toilet, yeah, you're a Florida man.

“Man, this is some Florida s*** if I’ve ever seen it," Phillips said in an Instagram video, in which he showed off his new friend. "How that hell did he get in there? That man is bathing. In my toilet. And he is not a pet.”

Phillips did not tackle the critter as he might, say, Gardner Minshew.

Instead, he paid $150 for an exterminator to take care of the miniature dinosaur.

"I don't know where he came from," Phillips said. "That's a grown man. You must be evicted, my friend. You are not in the right place. Did he come up through there like a Ninja Turtle? Or was he living in the garage?"

No word on if the iguana asked Phillips if he'd be healthy enough to play Week 1.

