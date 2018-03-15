There's going to be a Baker Mayfield documentary

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, winner of the Heisman Trophy, poses with the trophy Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

If you were (weirdly) jonesing for a documentary about Baker Mayfield’s preparations for the NFL draft, we have some good news for you.

A company called “Identifi” is launching a documentary on the former Oklahoma quarterback called “Behind Baker.” You can watch the trailer here, and here’s a tease about the series, full of buzzwords, a misspelling of Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s name, and an all-caps spelling of “next level.”

The series will be released in April.

Baker Mayfield, top NFL quarterback prospect, has skyrocketed to stardom. Drawing comparisons to perennial pro-bowlers like Russel Wilson and Drew Brees with his play but leaving some to question his maturity with his antics on and off the field. A team of industry experts dig deep into the psyche of the quarterback beloved by his teammates and his coaches in his process to the NEXT LEVEL. Granted unprecedented access, you will see everything behind Baker Mayfield. The series explains the root of Baker’s passion for the game, his drive to win and the razor edge he rides that has led him to controversy. Over the course of the series, we learn about the man that is Baker Mayfield and how he has grown from his experiences to take on the NFL as a leader and champion.

Mayfield has been one of the most fun and enjoyable college players because he was unfiltered and, at times, controversial. The Heisman winner’s 2017 included an arrest in Arkansas (full with a tackle by police), staggering statistics, trash talk against Baylor, a warmup pass off the head of a TCU player and a mock clap and crotch grab towards Kansas.

Oh, and how could we forget the flag-plant against Ohio State?

Hopefully this series is more revealing than image-polishing.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.