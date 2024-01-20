There's doubters out there, but Purdue basketball just keeps proving itself

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Fatigue was setting in, Braden Smith can admit now.

Purdue basketball's sophomore point guard played all but 48 seconds of an 84-70 victory over Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.

Iowa will wear you down and in snowy, cold Iowa City where condensation was leaking from the roof onto the court, it was extra hot indoors as is.

Fittingly, Smith wore a shirt of prize fighter Conor McGregor for the occasion.

And yet, Smith would've played those other 48 seconds if Matt Painter let him.

"I love it," said Smith, who had nine points, nine assists and six rebounds. "I like to be on the floor and I hate when Paint takes me out. He knows that, too."

Smith is proving he's tougher than he looks and far better than most gave him credit for prior to the season.

Purdue, which has nothing to prove in the regular season, continues to do the same as a team.

Everything you think you knew about Purdue, you were wrong.

Zach Edey is just tall

We've established by this point this is a myth, yet seemingly every opposing fan base still buys it.

But for fun, let's ask someone who actually played against Edey rather than watched him on the TV or didn't see him play and just made assumptions based on size.

"I think we did a pretty good job (defending Edey)," Iowa's Payton Sandfort said. "Obviously he still had a big number. He's a really tough cover. Best player in the nation last year and might win it again. We obviously respect him."

Edey's 30 points, 18 rebounds and 4 blocks led the Boilermakers. He's the first Purdue player to score 30-plus in three straight games since Glenn Robinson did so in the 1994 NCAA tournament.

Purdue is just Zach Edey

This was the second time in five games where the Boilermakers went on a big run while Edey was sitting.

It happened Jan. 5 against Illinois, where Edey sat the final eight-plus minutes of the first half with two fouls and Purdue outscored the Illini 15-6.

At Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Purdue outscored Iowa 12-2 after Edey subbed out with 10:37 to go in the first half. Nine different Boilermakers scored in the opening half.

"Everybody's here for a reason," Smith said. "Everybody's a good player. I think everybody could start, so they're there for a reason as well."

Purdue forward Camden Heide (23) celebrates with teammates on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue won 84-70. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Purdue didn't get better from last year

There's not a transfer addition in the Big Ten more important than Lance Jones.

Jones had a rough defensive go against Iowa's Tony Perkins, but put the dagger in the hearts of Hawkeye fans with his stepback 3 with 1:35 to go.

Jones has scored in double figures in seven of the last nine games, including six straight. The two he didn't, Jones scored nine.

"Being somebody that the past couple of years that gravitated towards the ball and wanting to make those big shots, I feel like that's carried over," Jones said.

Yeah, but ...

This is for the collection of other excuses why Purdue is overrated or why the Boilermakers will underachieve in the postseason.

There were a lot of questions about the Boilermakers after last season. Deservedly so.

It happened last week after a loss to a hot-shooting Nebraska team.

Since, the Boilermakers have won three straight, including two on the road, by an average of 17.7 points.

Purdue will stumble again at some point and when it does, all the naysayers will come back out from their coves to shout they told you so.

