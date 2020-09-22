There's controversy about an NFL playing surface and it doesn't involve FedEx Field

Someone's playing surface is more controversial than FedEx Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There's a building controversy regarding one of the NFL's playing surfaces, but thankfully, that controversy isn't focused on Landover, Md.

Yep, FedEx Field is sitting this one out. The same can't be said for one of the Washington Football Team's division rivals, though.

MetLife stadium, which is home to both the Jets and the Giants, is in the news after members of the 49ers raised concerns about the quality of the turf there.

San Francisco played the AFC East squad this past weekend at MetLife and they're set to face off with the NFC East foe on Sunday in the same building.

During their win, the Niners saw Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas both tear an ACL, while Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert each sprained an MCL. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain.

"That’s as many knee injuries and ankle stuff and people getting caught on the turf as I’ve ever been a part of,” Kyle Shanahan said after the Week 2 matchup. " I know our players talked about it the entire game, just how sticky the turf was."

Arik Armstead, one of Shanahan's defensive ends, later tweeted that the surface was "trash."

Now, the Giants and Steelers, who took the MetLife Stadium field in Week 1, didn't mention any problems with its quality. That hasn't stopped the NFLPA from supporting the 49ers and asking for an investigation into the league's certification of the turf, according to Yahoo Sports.

FedEx Field is typically synonymous with player injuries and being in less-than-ideal shape, but Ron Rivera believes it was "excellent" in his club's opener.

Clearly, that's not a word Shanahan or his roster would use to describe MetLife's conditions, and thanks to their schedule, they'll have to deal with it once more in Week 3.