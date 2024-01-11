There's a common thread in Tennessee basketball's losses. It's a big problem.

STARKVILLE, Miss. − Tobe Awaka stood tall, Santiago Vescovi collapsed and Tolu Smith was trapped.

The Mississippi State forward didn't care, bumping through Vescovi and ignoring Awaka's physical presence. Tennessee basketball couldn't stop Smith at the start of the game and it sure couldn't stop him then in the final seconds.

That was the reality for the Vols on Wednesday: They were powerless to stop the elite forward.

“Tolu Smith had his way with our post guys," Vols coach Rick Barnes said. "He got his position where he wanted it. He did what he wanted to do.”

Smith was the problem as No. 5 Tennessee (11-4, 1-1 SEC) squandered its seven-game winning streak in a 77-72 loss to the Bulldogs (12-4, 1-1).

The bigger problem is that this happened again. It happened twice in Honolulu and then in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Tennessee faced a top-tier big man for the fourth time this season. It has lost all four games.

Tennessee basketball has a problem with elite big men

Awaka walked off the court with 14.7 seconds to play. He had fouled out, joining Jonas Aidoo who fouled out with 4:55 to play.

Smith, whose three-point play fouled out Awaka and snapped a tie game, was the reason for it all. He drove into and through Tennessee's two interior options.

"They have got to be able to guard other people’s post players," Barnes said. "We’ve got to do that. I know we are more than capable of doing that but we’ve got to prove we can do it.”

Aidoo and Awaka haven't shown that when faced with the best opposing big men in the nation. That's a weakness for the Vols, who have major March aspirations but are seemingly susceptible to a team with a dominant interior player.

Purdue's Zach Edey, the reigning national player of the year, had 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Vols lost in the Maui Invitational. Kansas's Hunter Dickinson was next. He had 17 points and 20 rebounds and Tennessee tumbled. North Carolina's Armando Bacot made it three losses in a row when he posted 22 points and 11 rebounds. Aidoo fouled out against Purdue and North Carolina. Purdue, UNC and MSU also all had a guard score at least 25 points.

Smith had 23 points on 7-for-10 shooting and drew nine fouls. The 6-foot-11, 245-pound forward bullied Aidoo to score on MSU's second possession. Aidoo allowed Smith to get perfect position a couple possessions later, leaving the Smith open over the top for a catch and dunk.

He routinely got position on Aidoo and Awaka, whether he was facing the basket or had his back turned. Likewise, he routinely scored.

"In facing the basket, I think he scored or got fouled almost every time he faced the basket because we gave up our defensive position," Barnes said.

Does Tennessee basketball have an answer in the post?

The post was the question mark for the Vols going into the season. It still is because the Vols really only have Aidoo and Awaka. Freshmen J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips play sparingly.

Aidoo has proven to be an offensive force, at times. Awaka remains a rebounding beast. They have to be on the court to do those things and they have to stop top big men at the same time. Their best work this season probably was against NC State's D.J. Burns, who had 15 points in UT's win in San Antonio in December.

Their work against Smith was some of their worst.

"With the arm bar in the rules today, nobody should be backed down the way he backed us down," Barnes said.

Barnes noted Tennessee had success when it had guards help down on Smith. Sometimes, it couldn't because he was positioned too deep in the post. It needed reliable defense from its post players. Barnes repeatedly went to the arm bar rule, which allows a post player to put one arm on the back of an opponent to guard in the post. He wants to see Awaka and Aidoo get low and hold their ground.

“You can’t let them have their way at the rim," Barnes said. "What Tolu did, he really controlled and set the tone for the whole game.”

That has happened four times now to Tennessee. It has four losses to show for it.

