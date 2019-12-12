There's a chance Robert Griffin III could start for the Ravens in two weeks

For anyone hoping to see Robert Griffin III start at quarterback for the Ravens, there's a way it could happen without an injury to Lamar Jackson.

According to Mike Garafolo, if the Ravens secure their playoff seed by Week 17, Griffin would be the expected starter for Baltimore.

The Ravens are currently the top seed in the AFC with a one-game lead over the Patriots. They also hold the tiebreaker over New England.

Their opponent in Week 17, the Steelers, are 8-5 and hold the sixth seed in the conference. They'd likely be playing for their playoff lives against the Ravens, so even though Baltimore would have a chance to keep their arch-rival out of the postseason, it would appear Griffin would start if their playoff standing is sealed.

Griffin has appeared in five games for the Ravens this season and has completed 12-of-16 throws for 126 yards and a touchdown. His last start was with the Browns in Week 17 of 2016. He completed 29-40 passed for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a loss to, you guessed it, the Steelers.

So if you want to see Robert Griffin III start a football game under center again, it's time to root for the Ravens to secure the top seed in the conference. They can do that with a win and a loss from both the Patriots and Chiefs.

