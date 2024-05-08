There's A Caitlin Clark Docuseries Coming This Weekend



Caitlin Clark is getting the docuseries treatment. The former Iowa guard is one of three women's basketball players showcased in the new ESPN docuseries Full Court Press, which will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of Caitlin, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, and UCLA's Kiki Rice during the 2023-24 NCAA season. And, after that record-breaking women's basketball season, the docuseries is sure to be exhilarating.

"From Iowa’s historic preseason game that broke attendance records all the way through the WNBA draft in April, the series uses unparalleled access, exclusive interviews, and unique game footage, to transport audiences into the lives of these exceptional athletes," a March press release from ESPN reads.

Fans are already getting excited about the series, thanks to a glamorous Full Court Press premiere in Indianapolis on May 6. At the event, Caitlin continued her streak of sporting Prada on major red carpets (like the WNBA draft, NBD), rocking a cropped cotton jacket, matching pants, a Prada tank top, and a Prada Re-Edition 2002 shoulder bag. The 2024 No.1 draft pick's white heels, however, came from Stuart Weitzman.

The 2023-24 season was huge for women's college basketball, and this docuseries is premiering right before the 2024 WNBA season kicks off. Ahead, everything to know about Full Court Press, including what it's about and how to watch it.

What is the Caitlin Clark docuseries 'Full Court Press' about?

Full Court Press follows Caitlin, Kamilla, and Kiki throughout the 2023-24 women's college basketball season. The four-episode docuseries, co-produced by ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, will include exclusive interviews, BTS footage, and recaps of the biggest matchups from the season.

“As someone who has grown up a devout fan of the women’s game, I am thrilled that we are able to make this show at this pivotal moment in the history of the sport,” Full Court Press director Kristen Lappas said in a March press release. "To be able to pull back the curtain and document Caitlin Clark’s historic season has been a privilege for our entire team."

If you'll remember, Caitlin had a pretty historic final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. This season, she smashed the NCAA’s all-time scoring record, becoming the leading scorer for men's and women's basketball. She also became the organization's Division I three-point record-holder and nabbed the title of Naismith National Player of the Year for the second year in a row. And once she was picked up by the Indiana Fever as the No.1 overall draft pick, her jersey immediately became the top-selling draft pick jersey ever.

Meanwhile, Kamilla and Kiki had major years as well. Kamilla helped lead the University of South Carolina Gamecocks to become national champions, while Kiki's UCLA Bruins made it to the Sweet 16 (and, as a sophomore and the number-two ranked recruit in the country, Kiki has a long college career ahead of her).

"Each of our three players brings a unique set of storylines to the table, and we hope we’re able to capture both the excitement and the complexities surrounding what it means to be an elite female basketball player in 2024," Lappas continued in the release.

Is there a 'Full Court Press' trailer?

Yep! The trailer dropped on March 18. In it, Caitlin, Kamilla, and Kiki each reveal their unique struggles throughout the most recent season.

"The hardest thing about being Caitlin Clark?" the star guard says in the trailer, over footage of her relaxing in a hot tub. "Having to feel like you're always on."

"I don't think anybody fully grasps the pressure she's under," an unnamed man adds.

Meanwhile, Kamilla, a native of Brazil, discusses the sacrifices she's made to play basketball in the United States, while Kiki talks about the expectations that come with playing for a school like UCLA. Watch the full trailer below:





How do I watch 'Full Court Press'?

Episodes 1 and 2 of Full Court Press will air on ABC on Saturday, May 11th at 1 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, episodes 3 and 4 will air on Sunday, May 12th at 12:30 p.m. ET.

After airing on ABC, all episodes will be immediately available to stream on ESPN+. ESPN+ is available to purchase as part of the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $14.99 per month.

