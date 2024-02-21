There's a ‘buzz' around the NFL about the Falcons' interest in Justin Fields: reports

The growing thought this offseason surrounding Justin Fields is he will be traded to make room for a new quarterback, courtesy of the Bears' No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed there is a "buzz" around the league about one team's interest in Fields.

"With the Falcons, there is absolutely a building buzz among the NFL that the Falcons would be in play for Justin Fields," Schultz said.

If the Falcons are in play for Fields, and presumably other teams as well, what could he return the Bears in a trade? Most seem to believe a Day 2 and maybe an additional Day 3 pick would suffice.

But Schultz says they could get more.

"And it's my understanding that Fields at this point probably commands a late first-round pick," Schultz said. "So you can get real value for him. Ideally, allow him to restart his career somewhere else."

Remember, if the Bears want to maximize Fields' value, they'll have to start picking up the phones soon. Once the new league year begins on March 13, free agency opens.

That means big-time quarterback free agents like Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson will soon come off the market. And teams would likely rather sign a quarterback than give away assets for one.

Fields has an advantage with playing on the final year of this cheap, rookie deal next season. But he'll need a major pay raise after that. Or, someone will have to pick up his fifth-year option. That's a lot of money, too.

Schultz concedes to the notion, too, that the Bears are ready to move on from Fields.

"Chicago's in a position where it's probably more than likely they're going to reset the clock, get Caleb Williams No. 1, maybe get another wide receiver to compliment DJ Moore, and then build their roster out from there," Schultz said.

