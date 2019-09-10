There was an officiating controversy, and Saints fans predictably freaked out

You have to imagine that, of all the possible venues, Monday night’s officials didn’t want to explain to the Superdome crowd that a review just cost the New Orleans Saints 10 valuable seconds.

Unlike the officiating fiasco in last year’s NFC championship game, the officials did enforce the rules correctly on Monday night. It was still not agreeable to Saints fans.

Late in the second quarter, Saints receiver Michael Thomas caught a pass that seemed just short of the first down. Just before the Saints ran a quarterback sneak for the first down, officials blew the whistle. They wanted to review the play.

The Saints ended up with a first down on Thomas’ play, and it ended up costing them dearly.

Saints get docked 10 seconds

The officials reviewed the play, and found that Thomas got a first down after all. Sounds like great news.

But when a play is reviewed in the final two minutes and there was a running clock, officials run 10 seconds off the clock. The officials, who called for the review because it was in the last two minutes of the half, announced to the crowd that the clock would be taken from 26 seconds left to 16. It’s an unfortunate rule for the offensive team, but it is a rule.

And the fans booed. And booed. And booed. A long offseason of frustration was being released on the officials.

Saints miss a late field goal

Sean Payton didn’t seem happy either, and that’s nothing new. He was incensed at the infamous missed pass interference call that kept the Saints from going to last season’s Super Bowl.

The lost time cost the Saints. Wil Lutz tried a 56-yard field goal and barely missed. With one more play and a few more yards, Lutz might have hit it.

There were more boos as the officials left the field at halftime. It probably won’t be the last time Saints fans unload on officials this season.

New Orleans Saints fans had another reason to boo officials on Monday night. (AP)

