Therapeutic, medicinal and restorative: The power of golf

Apr. 5—HENDERSON — While most kids are off enjoying their spring break, presumably ripping some Fortnite, senior class president Chedaria "Chad" Turner was working on her craft (and her short game).

Much like her coach, James Owen — whom Turner and the team refer to as "pro" — Turner has discovered the power that golf has toward improving one's mental health.

As the captain and natural leader of the team, Turner inspired the rest of the girls to sign up for the team — and by doing so started the first iteration of a golf team at Vance County High School.

During her break, the Kerr Lake Country club allowed Turner to practice on the course for free — and she has taken full advantage. Like the rest of the team, Turner has limited golf experience, but she is determined to improve. Even in rainy conditions, Turner was on the range hitting balls — she didn't want to get rusty.

"The rest of the team thought I was crazy," she said.

This week, she's been playing by herself, paying her friend to drop her off and pick her up at the course. For Turner, golf isn't just a hobby or a pastime, but an essential part of her physical and mental health.

According to Turner, she suffered a seizure less than six months ago and has since turned to golf to help decrease her stress levels and increase her overall happiness. She had an epileptic attack at school and was rushed to UNC Hospital for evaluation. The doctors ruled that she had damage to her temporal lobe, but later diagnosed her condition as epilepsy and prescribed medication.

When she first started playing golf a year ago, Turner would attend school all day, then golf in the afternoon before working a shift at McDonald's in the evening.

"I would get headaches when I was stressed, and I was scared it would turn into something else," she said.

Golf, she said, helped her cope with her stress levels and include her "courage" when dealing with the social landscape of public high school — not to mention the opportunity to exercise and enjoy a nice day outside.

"I used to be really standoffish and tried to fit in — I was scared," said Turner. "But I started playing golf and other people at school started to look up to me. It helped me run for class president — despite my doubts."

As the senior class president at Vance County, Turner is in charge of overseeing all the major student-run events, including prom. As the sole president, all the power of the student body is consolidated in her position, something that Turner takes pride in.

An avid golfer, Turner expects to play in college in some capacity and is adamant about the positive effects of playing.

"It helps me stay off my phone," said Turner. "I know working and earning money is important, but for now I want to enjoy myself."

The Vance County golf team just competed in a tournament in Granville County a couple of weeks ago and will return to competition on April 8 before a home meet at Kerr Lake Country Club on April 15.