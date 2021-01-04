Theories why Eagles benched Hurts for Sudfeld in winnable game against Washington
Senior NFL Writers Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss the possibilities why Eagles head coach Doug Pederson pulled Jalen Hurts down just 3 points in the fourth quarter, and inserted backup Nate Sudfeld for the first time the entire season. Understandably, the New York Giants, and their fans are furious about what many are calling a tank job by the Eagles, handing the NFC East title, and a playoff birth to Washington. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.