Theo Wease and Marvin Mims ranked as No. 5 WR duo by 247Sports

The wide receivers that stuck around in Norman could be in for a big season with Dillon Gabriel throwing them the ball. Theo Wease and Marvin Mims are projected to be the fifth most productive WR duo by 247Sports.

After missing the entire 2021 season due to injury, Wease stuck around through the regime change and is ready to start making plays once more. He hasn’t done much in a Sooners uniform yet, but the former 5-star has the talent to make secondaries sweat.

There were reports that Mims was considering entering the transfer portal, but the Sooners’ 2021 receiving yards leader is back as well. While his numbers don’t jump off the page, OU fans remember this catch during the Red River game last year:

Crawford projects the Sooners duo to go for 115 receptions, 1,870 yards, and 20 touchdowns combined. Here’s what 247Sports’ Brad Crawford had to say about Wease and Mims:

This might be a surprising pick to some in the No. (5) spot for best receiving duos (projected) following the exit of former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams to USC. Marvin Mims and Theo Wease decided to stick around and new starter Dillon Gabriel, a transfer from UCF, couldn’t be happier. Mims averaged a Big 12-leading 22 yards per reception last season as the Sooners’ primary deep threat, reaching the end zone five times. Wease is fully-healed from a foot injury last season that kept him on the shelf. His upside is tremendous and this pairing should take the top off of opposing defenses when they come to Norman. – Crawford, 247Sports

Having not one but two guys who can threaten deep will be big for the Sooners this season. For whatever reason, getting the ball downfield seemed to be a challenge for the OU offense in 2021.

Wease, fully healthy, and Mims, more involved, should run wild on the lackluster secondaries of the Big 12 in 2022.

Coming in at No. 3 are the duo that Oklahoma will face in the Red River Showdown, Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor. Oklahoma’s secondary will be tested by the Texas duo with Quinn Ewers throwing the ball.

At No. 2 are USC transfer additions Jordan Addison, formerly of Pitt and former Oklahoma WR Mario Williams.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.