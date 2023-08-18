Theo Walcott retires – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 18.

Football

Theo Walcott hung up his boots.

One of our own 😇 Wishing you every success in retirement, @theowalcott ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eoU236oo9b — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 18, 2023

Thanks for the memories, @theowalcott ❤️ Wishing you all the best for your retirement 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hcY3MwPp9n — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 18, 2023

Gary Lineker doesn’t want to spend even more time with Micah Richards.

A road trip with @MicahRichards might just kill me off…😂 https://t.co/OnonOWXEhr — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 18, 2023

Leah Williamson donned Arsenal’s new kit.

Lionesses team bus ready for the showdown.

Some more doodle action from England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy.

semi final in the doodle diary ❤️💚💙💛🤍🧡 see you sunday x pic.twitter.com/IBBPGB39WS — Lotte (@lottewubbenmoy) August 18, 2023

Boxing

Tyson Fury looked ahead to his next fight.

where will you be when history is made? @francis_ngannou 🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.@Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/5xp49izekc — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 18, 2023

Cricket

Whoops!

The #MBODC23 keeps you on your toes at all times, even if you're a spectator! 😂 pic.twitter.com/yywrdLwOvF — Metro Bank One Day Cup (@onedaycup) August 18, 2023

Stuart Broad was enjoying retirement.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic enjoyed beating Gael Monfils.

Always an honor to play together my friend 🙏 🙂 https://t.co/hnmc4IntZw — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 18, 2023

Motor racing

Jenson Button announced a racing return.