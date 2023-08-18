Theo Walcott retires – Friday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 18.
Football
Theo Walcott hung up his boots.
One of our own 😇
Thanks for the memories, @theowalcott ❤️
Gary Lineker doesn’t want to spend even more time with Micah Richards.
Leah Williamson donned Arsenal’s new kit.
Lionesses team bus ready for the showdown.
Some more doodle action from England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy.
Boxing
Tyson Fury looked ahead to his next fight.
Cricket
Whoops!
Stuart Broad was enjoying retirement.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic enjoyed beating Gael Monfils.
Motor racing
Jenson Button announced a racing return.
I’m very excited to announce that I will be racing at Petit LeMans this year with 2021 Sebring winners JDC.
