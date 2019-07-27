Theo Riddick visits Saints

The Lions cut running back Theo Riddick on Friday to sign defensive lineman Mike Daniels. Riddick didn’t need long to find interest.

He will make his first visit to the Saints, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Riddick is the only running back in the NFL with at least 300 receiving yards in each of the past five seasons.

Riddick, 28, has spent his entire career in Detroit.

He gained 3,261 yards from scrimmage and scored 19 total touchdowns after the Lions made him a sixth-round pick in 2013.