The Raiders placed running back Theo Riddick on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier in the week. On Friday, the team placed him on the reserve/retired list.

The Raiders, though, did get running back Kenyan Drake and defensive lineman Darius Stills back to practice, activating them from the non-football injury list.

Riddick signed a one-year deal on March 18 to remain with the team.

Riddick, 30, was a healthy scratch for much of the 2020 season with the Raiders but also spent time on the COVID-19 list and on the team’s practice squad. He played only 48 offensive snaps in four games.

Riddick had six carries for 14 yards to go with five catches for 43 yards on six targets in 2020.

Riddick entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Lions in 2013, and he spent his first six seasons in Detroit. He joined the Broncos in 2019 but spent the year on injured reserve.

Theo Riddick retires from NFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk