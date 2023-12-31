Theo Pinson shares this year’s UNC basketball X-factor
The UNC men’s basketball program is picking up steam as one of the teams with a strong chance of becoming National Champions.
Believing that hype is two former Tar Heels, Theo Pinson, and Justin Jackson, who know what it feels like to be a NCAA champion. In a recent episode of Pinson’s, Run Your Race podcast, the two former UNC players discussed this year’s team, what they need to do to win it all, and who the X-factor is.
In previous years, UNC X-factor has been the transfer brought in that year, for example, Brady Manek for the Natty run in 2022, and last season, Pete Nance Oreos gave UNC spark a few times. So, it wasn’t shocking that their answer for X-factor was another one this season.
Who’s the x-factor for UNC? 🏀
(Via: Run Your Race) #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/3ONH6nmlSW
— Tidal League (@TidalLeague) December 29, 2023
Harrison Ingram has been ideal this season, playing a big role in the team’s success. If the Tar Heels want to make a deep run this year, Ingram’s versatility will be called on.
Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.