Theo Pinson shares this year’s UNC basketball X-factor

The UNC men’s basketball program is picking up steam as one of the teams with a strong chance of becoming National Champions.

Believing that hype is two former Tar Heels, Theo Pinson, and Justin Jackson, who know what it feels like to be a NCAA champion. In a recent episode of Pinson’s, Run Your Race podcast, the two former UNC players discussed this year’s team, what they need to do to win it all, and who the X-factor is.

In previous years, UNC X-factor has been the transfer brought in that year, for example, Brady Manek for the Natty run in 2022, and last season, Pete Nance Oreos gave UNC spark a few times. So, it wasn’t shocking that their answer for X-factor was another one this season.

Harrison Ingram has been ideal this season, playing a big role in the team’s success. If the Tar Heels want to make a deep run this year, Ingram’s versatility will be called on.

