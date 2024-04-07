Theo Pinson explains what went wrong for UNC in March Madness loss

With the dust settling from UNC’s nightmare loss to Alabama in the Sweet 16, many are now speaking up about the what-if season.

Despite a strong start to March Madness, similar issues that have plagued the Tar Heels this year showed in the loss against Alabama. Many were concerned about UNC’s ability to finish games, a narrative that has followed the team since their National Championship loss two years ago.

Inability to close out ended up being the nail in UNC’s coffin, with Alabama taking full advantage, outscoring the Tar Heels by 10 points in the second half to win the game by two points. UNC losing to Alabama left a lot puzzled, including former Tar Heel Theo Pinson, who spoke about the loss on his recent Run Your Race episode, powered by Tidal League.

Pinson echoed what many believe. It wasn’t that Alabama was the better team, more so UNC losing the game due to their own mistakes. It’s hard to beat a team throwing haymakers when your jabs aren’t landing, and that’s what happened in the Sweet 16.

It’s time to move towards next season, with the transfer portal already off to a strong start. That said, it’s always nice to hear what former Tar Heels think.

