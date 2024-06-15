Theo offers update on Milan future ahead of EURO 2024: “Stay or leave, we will see”

Theo Hernandez is often at the heart of AC Milan’s successes, and this summer, he will be at the heart of a transfer battle. Interest is high in the Frenchman, and there are possibilities of a future without the left-back – he has given an update on his future this morning.

It is a difficult situation to look at for Milan. The Rossoneri are not wanting to sell, but if an offer too good to refuse arrives, it puts them in between a rock and a hard place. Of course, parting with a player like Theo would be a substantial loss, given he is a player that no club wants to lose, but how much can the club feasibly reject?

His importance to the Diavolo is very evident, and Paulo Fonseca sees him as a vital part of his project, but whether he will have the opportunity to build around him is yet to be seen. With the noise surrounding him, Theo spoke to the press at France’s training camp, and his words have been relayed by Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’m focused on the European Championship. Whether I’ll stay at AC Milan or not, we’ll see later. A return to Spain? At the moment, I’m not thinking about it yet. An icy shower for the Milan fans and perhaps for the club.”

More Stories about Theo Hernandez

Theo offers update on Milan future ahead of EURO 2024: “Stay or leave, we will see”

15 June 2024, 13:20

GdS: Maignan, Theo, Reijnders and €50m man – The four key players for Fonseca’s Milan

15 June 2024, 10:20

Euro 2024 and the Copa America: Major tournaments await for 10 Milan players

14 June 2024, 20:45

His role on the pitch…

“We are working on different things. I like attacking and I love the offensive phase. With the coach, we have tried out various situations. I have made progress in the defensive aspect. When I arrived at AC Milan, I wasn’t very on the ball defensively. Now it’s better, but I prefer attacking.”

On the rivalry with Dumfries, given that France will face Holland on the second day and given that the two have pinched each other in derbies…

“I will remain calm. What has happened is in the past. If I run into him, I’ll say hello without any problem”