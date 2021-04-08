Theo Maledon with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
Ahead of his bight fight against Samuel Vargas on April 10 on DAZN, Conor Benn talks about his ambitions and competition in the division.
McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.
A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.
Nobody has come from more than seven shots back after 18 holes to win the Masters, a statistic that shows Rory McIlroy's dire predicament after he plunged 11 strokes behind leader Justin Rose at Augusta National on Thursday. McIlroy made three successive bogeys early en route to a four-over-par 76, his worst first-round score in 13 appearances at the tournament, one shot more than his disappointing effort at last November's Masters. Eleven years after nearly winning a Green Jacket as a precocious 20-year-old, the Northern Irishman seems further than ever from capturing the one title he still needs to complete the career Grand Slam of all four majors.
Rory McIlroy accidentally hits his dad with a shot at the Masters, Tommy Fleetwood makes history at Augusta National, Trevor Lawrence decides to skip medical exams for NFL draft prospects this weekend, and the WNBA releases some fresh uniforms to be worn this season.
Gauff has been in the spotlight ever since her astounding run as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, where she knocked out her idol and five-time champion Venus Williams after becoming the youngest player in the professional era to survive the qualifying draw. Expectations for the now 17-year-old Gauff have remained high, and she is constantly trying to live up to them. Part of that entails focusing on her tennis more and social media less, she told reporters at the WTA 500 event in Charleston.
Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.
We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.
Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.
Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.
Jon Rahm won't have to miss the Masters after all.
Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.
Viktor Arvidsson capped his third career hat trick with a penalty-shot goal on his 28th birthday to lead the visiting Nashville Predators to a 7-1 shellacking of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Erik Haula and Nick Cousins both collected one goal and one assist while Mikael Granlund and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators, who posted seven unanswered goals.
Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.
Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.
Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to a 117-113 overtime win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a game between the NBA's two best teams that lived up to its billing. Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul contributed 29 points and nine assists as the Suns, who have the NBA's second-best record, held on for their seventh victory in a row.
Conor McGregor – "Mystic Mac" – has given his prediction ahead of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.
Bryson DeChambeau was as surprised as most golf observers when Rory McIlroy revealed he had tinkered with his technique to keep up with the big-hitting US Open Champion. "I knew there would be people there to be influenced, I didn’t think it would be Rory," said DeChambeau. Well, quite. By his own admission, the search for additional distance has thrown McIlroy's swing out of sequence and left him fighting a two-way miss, manifested in a four-over opening round of 76 at the Masters on Thursday. Expectations were low for McIlroy, given he is trying to compete just a few weeks after officially partnering with coach Pete Cowen and all the new swing thoughts and mental baggage that entails. Cowen's counsel is highly-regarded and the relationship should prove a fruitful one. McIlroy certainly looks in need of guidance, because someone in his corner should have questioned the wisdom of searching for even more clubhead speed. In the last five seasons, McIlroy's PGA Tour ranking for driving distance has been: fourth, second, first, first and ninth. If anyone should suffer from a case of distance envy, it is not McIlroy. The competitive advantage on offer for gaining an extra few yards is surely minuscule. McIlroy's swing is the most envied in golf. There is a poise and flourish to his long game that is worth the price of admission alone. When the putter is working and McIlroy's mind is in the right place, he is incredibly difficult to beat and every player on Tour knows it. The quality of his ball-striking has, until the last few months, been taken as read. "I added some speed and I am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing, so I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that," McIlroy said in March. By jeopardising his biggest asset, the first half of McIlroy's season could become a write off.
The seasoned referee said he's glad he collapsed when and where he did to get the necessary help.
When NCAA men's basketball referee Bert Smith collapsed during the Gonzaga-USC game, some thought he had died. Turns out, that fall saved his life.