Theo Johnson to leave Penn State football for the NFL: Will he play in the Peach Bowl?

Star tight end Theo Johnson will play for Penn State football one more time.

Johnson, a senior, announced his expected decision to forego his COVID season of NCAA eligibility and prepare for April's NFL Draft.

But he won't do that until after the Nittany Lions play Mississippi in the Peach Bowl, according to his social media post on Friday. The Dec. 30 game will kick off at noon from Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Johnson, Penn State's second-leading receiver during the 2023 season, will try to help James Franklin and his team earn its fifth 11-win season in the past eight years. A victory would make Penn State the first to win each of the six major bowl games.

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson catches a pass on the first offensive play of the game during an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

"I cannot wait to be with my Penn State Football family one last time when we compete at the Peach Bowl," he wrote in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Johnson, once again, was most productive in the second half of this season. His 32 catches for 325 yards (10.2 avg.) and six touchdowns were all second-best for the Lions.

It’s been real Happy Valley!🖤 pic.twitter.com/UHLm09d7pT — Theo Johnson (@theo_Johnson_) December 8, 2023

He teamed with Tyler Warren (29 catches, 295 yards, 7 TDs) to former one of the top tight end combinations in the nation.

Penn State, however, will miss one of its top defenders, edge-rusher Chop Robinson, for the Peach Bowl. Earlier this week he announced that he will forego the game while preparing for the draft.

