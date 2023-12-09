Theo Johnson declares for NFL draft, confirms status for Peach Bowl

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson says he is ready to try taking his game to the next level, but he has not played his final game in a Penn State uniform just yet. On Friday, Johnson announced in a social media post he is declaring for the 2024 NFL draft but will play in the Peach Bowl later this month.

“Thank you to Coach Franklin, Coach Howle, the coaches, players, staff and the fans for making my time at Penn State an unforgettable experience,” Johnson said in his statement. “After a lot of thought and prayer, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. I cannot wait to be with my Penn State Football family one last time when we compete at the Peach Bowl.”

In four seasons at Penn State, Johnson has accumulated 922 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. That includes his 325 receiving yards and career-high six touchdowns this season. He is three yards shy of his career-best 328 receiving yards from the 2022 season, although he has 12 more receptions this season (32) compared to the 2022 season (20).

Johnson joins defensive end Chop Robinson in declaring for the 2024 NFL draft and passing on another year of eligibility with Penn State. Robinson, a possible first-round draft pick, will not play in the Peach Bowl.

Penn State will face Ole Miss of the SEC in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30

It’s been real Happy Valley!🖤 pic.twitter.com/UHLm09d7pT — Theo Johnson (@theo_Johnson_) December 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire