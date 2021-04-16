Theo John says he's transferring from Marquette to Duke

·1 min read
FILE - Marquette's Theo John, right, tries to drive past Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Villanova, Pa., in this Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, file photo. Former Marquette forward Theo John says hes transferring to Duke. John said via Twitter on Friday, April 16, 2021, that after conversations with my family, I have decided that next year I will be attending Duke University for my final year of eligibility. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Forward Theo John says he's transferring from Marquette to Duke, yet another player to leave the Golden Eagles.

John said on Twitter on Friday that after conferring with his family he will spend his final year of eligibility with the Blue Devils.

''I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my basketball journey,'' he said,

The 6-foot-9 John averaged 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks this past season. His 191 career blocks rank second in Marquette history. He has made 91 starts over the last three seasons.

John's departure is another piece of the overhaul of Marquette's roster under new coach Shaka Smart.

Other transfers from Marquette's 2020-21 team include Jamal Cain (Oakland), Koby McEwen (Weber State) and Symir Torrence (Syracuse). Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring (13.0) and rebounding (6.6) as a freshman this past season, has entered his name into NBA draft consideration but hasn't ruled out a return to school.

Marquette announced on Thursday the additions of George Mason transfer Tyler Kolek and Clemson transfer Olivier-Maxence Prosper. The Golden Eagles also are bringing in a five-man freshman class that includes three recruits who initially had committed to play for Smart at Texas.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Lions WRs are the ‘worst position group in football’ per Bleacher Report

    Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Co. don't impress on paper

  • Now sober, Jeremy Stephens says tragedy brought new focus ahead of UFC on ESPN 22

    "It's been an experience" these past 11 months for Jeremy Stephens, who reconnected with his estranged mother after she almost died.

  • DeMarcus Walker announces he’s joining Texans

    Former Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker announced via his instagram account that he is joining the Houston Texans. Walker had a free agent visit with the Texans last week. Walker’s post to his instagram account was tagged in Houston and had several instances of Texans logos and sights as part of the announcement. Walker [more]

  • Dustin Poirier releases statement on Conor McGregor donation conflict

    When the sun set on Tuesday, former two-division champion Conor McGregor said his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier was off after Poirier called out "The Notorious" for not fulfilling his donation promise to Poirier's charity. Early Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White announced that not only is the trilogy bout between McGregor and Porier still on, but it will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a capacity crowd. “I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!” White said in a video released on his Twitter account. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans. “This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.” Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw— danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021 Hours after White's announcement, Poirier released a statement via social media pulling back a bit from his comments about the donation. "I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn," the statement read. "Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and professional opinions into something I am working so hard on that give people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New goal coming soon, and it's a BIG one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision." RELATED > Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas 1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

  • Sam Darnold deal: More details on trade between Panthers, Jets

    Apparently, Carolina felt it was important to hang on to their first three picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

    The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne. Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • Bellator 257 live and official results (5:30 p.m. ET)

    Bellator 257 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas advances to third round in Monte Carlo

    Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece recorded a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aslan Karatsev of Russia on Tuesday in their second-round match at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco. Tsitsipas smashed four aces en route to dispatching Karatsev in one hour, 24 minutes. "I'm putting (in) hours on the court, trying to become consistent (and) get close to the legends of our sport," Tsitsipas said.

  • Paire unfazed by early exit from Monte Carlo 'cemetery'

    A win against Chile's Nicolas Jarry, who was ranked 1,165th at the time, in Cordoba in February is the only win Paire has managed this year. Barring the ATP 250 event in Cordoba and the French Open, where he lost in the second round, Paire has lost his opening match at every tournament he has played since the tour resumed last August after a five-month break due to the pandemic.

  • Brandon Clarke

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 98

  • Did Kyle Shanahan already say who 49ers will draft?

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan might've already dropped hints on who the 49ers will pick No. 3 overall.

  • Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock ranked as NFL’s worst drafting GM

    Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock ranked as NFL's worst drafting GM

  • Cubs pitcher, manager suspended after catcher Willson Contreras admits they threw at Brewers P

    The Cubs catcher may have said too much in a postgame interview.

  • Fisherman gets chased off Harbour Town, then shoots 62 to lead RBC Heritage

    Cameron Smith got escorted off Harbour Town for trying to fish on Wednesday. A day later, he shot 62 and took the lead at the RBC Heritage.

  • Nick Saban says Alabama has a strategy for new NCAA transfer policy

    During his post-practice Zoom call with reporters Thursday, Saban was asked about the new policy and whether it will affect how he goes about building future teams. “We have thought about a strategy that we're going to use,” Saban said. In the past, Saban hasn’t typically relied on transfers to strengthen his roster.

  • Patriots coach Bill Belichick: 'Interesting group' of quarterbacks available in 2021 NFL draft

    Bill Belichick wouldn't tip much about the New England Patriots' plans regarding selecting a quarterback in this year's NFL draft.

  • Bogdanovic, Capela lead Hawks past Raptors 107-103

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 107-103 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games. ''Our depth is something we talked about when the season started, and now it's really showing,'' said Kevin Huerter, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for Atlanta. Brandon Goodwin added 18 points for the Hawks, who were missing seven injured players including Trae Young, who has sat out two games with a left calf contusion after a 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night.

  • 3 takeaways from Vince Williams coming back to the Steelers

    The return of Vince Williams is huge for the Steelers defense.

  • Three reasons why Bruins' win over Islanders was their best of 2021

    Here are three reasons why Thursday's emphatic win over the Islanders was so important for the Bruins.