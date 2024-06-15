Theo Hernandez: ‘We’ll see if I stay at Milan or not’

Theo Hernandez was evasive when asked about his future at Milan following Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s recent press conference, trying to focus on Euro 2024.

The former Sweden striker gave a lengthy interview to the press on Thursday, where he openly discussed the Rossoneri’s project moving forward. At one point, he was asked about the future of the club’s stars, where he stated that ‘Theo and Maignan will stay, Leao too’.

Theo Hernandez has been one of the key players for Milan since his arrival back in July 2019 and continued to impress in the 2023-24 season, even if he was often forced to adapt to a central role in the defence. He scored five goals and provided 11 assists across 46 games.

Theo Hernandez evasive

Speaking at a press conference via Gazzetta dello Sport, Theo Hernandez was first asked about his future with Milan.

“I’m focused on the European Championship. We’ll see if I stay at Milan or not.”

He was also questioned about a possible return to Spain.

“At the moment I’m not thinking about it yet.”

Theo Hernandez spoke about his role on the pitch in the France squad.

“We are working on various things. I like attacking, I love the offensive phase. With the coach we tried various situations. I made progress from a defensive point of view. When I arrived at Milan, I wasn’t very good in defence. Now it’s better, but I prefer to attack.”

Theo Hernandez then discussed France’s upcoming European Championship clash with Austria.

“We are working to be at our best, this is a competition where there are very good national teams. We have made good preparations and now we feel the impatience to play this debut match.

“We have to get to the end like in the 2022 World Cup. There are many leaders in this group, and I am very happy to be here.”