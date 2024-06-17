Theo Hernandez future in doubt but Milan have a plan

Theo Hernandez made it clear that his Milan future wasn’t to be taken for granted but the club have a strategy as they look to agree a new contract.

The 26-year-old left back was evasive when asked about his future with the Rossoneri during a recent press conference at the France camp at the European Championship, causing some concern amongst supporters considering his recent links to Bayern Munich.

Theo Hernandez, who has two years left on his contract with Milan, has been a vital figure for the club over the last five seasons, shining as both a left back and a central defender when needed. In the 2023-24 campaign, he scored five goals and provided 11 assists across 46 matches.

Theo Hernandez future

Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com highlights how Theo Hernandez is willing to sign a new long-term contract with Milan but wants a significant raise on his current €4.5m net per season wages, looking for a salary of around €8m net.

The Rossoneri haven’t yet entered full negotiations with the Frenchman’s entourage and are calm approaching the situation considering that he still has two years left on his current deal. An appointment has been set to take stock of the situation after the European Championship.

Should an agreement fail to arrive in the coming months, Milan would be open to selling Theo Hernandez, believing he’s worth around €85-90m.

Giorgio Furlani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Geoffrey Moncada are currently studying the best possible offer they can afford to make and have been given by a slight boost by the fact that no concrete offers have arrived yet, with Bayern Munich focusing on a new contract for Alphonso Davies.