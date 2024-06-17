Theo Hernandez could ask to leave Milan this summer

Serie A giants Milan could be at a major risk of losing Theo Hernandez this summer and the Frenchman could ask to leave the club.

Hernandez has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer and they seem to land him. Daniele Longo has reported about the situation of the Frenchman, who is yet to sign a new deal at the club. The two parties have a very good relationship and a meeting has been scheduled by the end of the Euros to talk about the future.

But his future demands on the contract that Milan could offer. All things point to the fact that if no agreement over a renewal is reached, Hernandez will ask to depart the Rossoneri in the summer. Milan want to avoid the scenario and the Rossoneri are studying the best possible offer to put forward to the left-back.

If the full-back does opt to leave, Milan would want a fee of over €90 million for him but a meeting regarding talks has been set and that could prove key.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN