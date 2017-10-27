How Theo Epstein sees Chili Davis making a difference for Cubs

The Cubs can't send Chili Davis out to face Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw, but Theo Epstein believes his presence will help the organization.

The Cubs can't send Chili Davis out to face Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw, but team president Theo Epstein believes his presence will help the franchise's young hitters next October.

Those pronounced playoff struggles against the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers - on top of the way the New York Mets power pitchers overwhelmed the Cubs during that 2015 National League Championship Series sweep - led to a major shakeup of Joe Maddon's coaching staff.

Firing hitting coach John Mallee isn't really about what he didn't do, because he worked nonstop across the last three years, overseeing an offense that actually scored more runs this season than the 2016 World Series team.

It's more the instant credibility that Davis brings as a switch-hitter who made three All-Star teams and earned World Series rings with the 1991 Minnesota Twins and the last New York Yankees dynasty (1998-99).

Epstein initially brought Davis into the Boston Red Sox organization, hiring him as an overqualified hitting coach for Triple-A Pawtucket in 2011, the last season before sweeping changes would hit Fenway Park.

Davis spent the next six years as the big-league hitting coach for the Oakland A's and Red Sox, working with players like Josh Donaldson, Yoenis Cespedes, Josh Reddick, Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi.

"Chili's well-established as one of the very best hitting coaches in the game," Epstein said after Thursday's staff announcements. "His philosophy and approach happened to fit with what we hope will be the next step for many of our hitters. We talked after the season about hoping to get better with situational hitting, with our two-strike approach, with using the whole field, with having competitive, team-based at-bats.