Joe Maddon made waves last Thursday, as the former Cubs manager revealed his pipe dream during his introductory press conference as the new Angels manager.

"I could not be more proud of that group. I wish them nothing but the best," Maddon said of the Cubs. "The ultimate goal [is] we play them in the World Series and beat 'em. That would be my pipe dream right there."

The comment was obviously made in good fun, as Maddon is on to a new challenge with the Angels. The Cubs are also moving forward, as they officially introduced David Ross as their next manager on Monday. Following Ross' introductory press conference, though, team president Theo Epstein was asked what he thought of Maddon's playful comment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I wouldn't sign up for that entire thing, but maybe if we find a way to win those four games, that'd be nice," Epstein said, drawing laughter from media scrum around him. "Lot of work ahead on both sides before we can start talking that way. Look forward to the process of working and then playing our way into that conversation."

All jokes aside, Epstein was complimentary of Maddon while also expressing the Cubs' happiness over having Ross in the fold.

"I knew he would have his choice of jobs and land in a great spot," Epstein said of Maddon. "I think he's gonna dominate there. Just because you talk about a new voice and something new and what you're looking for in a manager doesnt in anyway repudiate the former manager.

"If David can be as successful as Joe was, we'll have made a great decision. [I'm] happy for Joe and what he has in front of him in Los Angeles and also thrilled that David's here."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Cubs games easily on your device.

Story continues

Theo Epstein responds to Joe Maddon's 'pipe dream' of beating Cubs in World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago