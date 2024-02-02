Theo Epstein joining Fenway Sports Group as part owner, senior advisor

Epstein is best known for his time with the Red Sox from 2003 to 2011, when he helped build the teams that won two World Series titles. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Theo Epstein is back with Fenway Sports Group, the organization announced Friday.

The former Boston Red Sox general manager is joining the ownership group and taking on the role of senior advisor for FSG, which owns the Red Sox, Liverpool F.C. of the English Premier League, the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing and Boston Common Golf of the TGL.

“It’s a great honor, something I’m really excited about,” Epstein said via Sportico. “It’s just exciting to be joining such a dynamic, groundbreaking company across multiple sports, doing so many innovative things at the cutting edge of everything going on in sports these days. For me, it’s perfect. I was looking for a pathway into ownership.”

According to FSG, Epstein will "advise owners John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and Sam Kennedy on the sporting operations across the portfolio and consult on strategic growth and investment initiatives."

Since January 2021, Epstein has been serving as a special consultant to Major League Baseball dealing with on-field matters. As part of his role, he was the face of the league as it rolled out various changes, such as the pitch clock, for the 2023 season.

According to Sportico, while he will be moving back to FSG, Epstein will "informally serve [MLB]’s competition and on-field committees."

Epstein is best known for his time with the Red Sox from 2003 to 2011, when he helped build the teams that won two World Series titles and reached the ALCS four times. After leaving Boston, he took on the President of Baseball Operations job with the Chicago Cubs from 2011 to 2020 and helped a second franchise end its curse with a World Series victory in 2016.