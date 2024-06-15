Theo admits he ‘really likes’ playing alongside Milan-linked Juventus midfielder

AC Milan will invest in their midfield during the summer mercato, and they have been linked with a teammate of Theo Hernandez’s, and the left-back offered his opinion on playing alongside him for France.

In recent days, there have been reports about Milan preparing a shock move for Adrien Rabiot, which could see Ismael Bennacer leave the club, or vice versa, Bennacer departing could initiate a move for the Frenchman.

It comes after reports had suggested that the Rossoneri had enquired about the midfielder, who is reportedly ‘at the centre of their summer mercato plans’ and could arrive alongside a more defensive-minded midfielder, such as Matts Wieffer.

Ahead of France’s opening game of the tournament, Theo Hernandez spoke to the media about his current situation, and he spoke of his relationship with Rabiot.

On Rabiot: “He’s great, I really like playing with him because sometimes he tells me what to do.”

Given his comments during the press conference, it remains to be seen if Hernandez will get the chance to play with Rabiot for the Diavolo, with both players’ futures in the air.