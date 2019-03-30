And then there were four

Recap of the day

The Round of 16:

Louis Oosthuizen beat Marc Leishman 2-and-1: Between them they birdied seven of the first ten holes and the South African earned most of them to qualify for a fourth quarter-final appearance in his tenth start at the event.

Kevin Kisner beat HaoTong Li 6-and-5: Last year’s runner-up thrashed the Chinese star and became the first man to reach the last eight. 4-under-par through 13 holes was good, but helped by the fact that Li was 2-over.

Francesco Molinari beat Paul Casey 5-and-4: The Englishman grabbed the first hole, but thereafter it was one way traffic. Solid play from the Italian, but with two late bogeys from Casey a sense that, after his win last week, fatigue caught up with him.

Kevin Na beat Justin Rose 2-up: The World No. 2 was 2-up after 11 holes, then Na made three birdies in a row and sealed the deal with another two at 17 and 18.

Lucas Bjerregaard beat Henrik Stenson 3-and-2: The Dane defeated the Swede in the Battle of the Vikings. Bjerregaard made seven birdies in the 16 holes.

Tiger Woods beat Rory McIlroy 2-and-1: A much-anticipated match and Woods grabbed the early initiative to be 2-up after six, McIlroy fought back but he was never again equal and there was a disappointing conclusion for the Northern Irishman who smashed a 395-yard drive down 16, Woods had hit his third before McIlroy his second and yet the latter contrived to concede the hole after finding sand with his approach.

Matt Kuchar beat Tyrrell Hatton 4-and-3: Bogey-free through 20 holes for the American and four birdies were enough to polish off the Englishman.

Sergio Garcia beat Branden Grace 1-up: The last match to complete, a little ding-dong, and also a little scrappy. Grace missed a 6’3” putt on the final green to extend the match.

(Five of the eight winners were seeded lower than their opponent.)

The Quarter Finals:

Kevin Kisner beat Louis Oosthuizen 2-and-1: An up-and-down affair. Kisner held and lost the lead four times on the front nine, then spent the first five holes of the return home 1-down before closing the match out with a par-birdie-birdie run.

Francesco Molinari beat Kevin Na 6-and-5: A tenth successive match play success for the Italian (5-for-5 in the Ryder Cup, 5-for-5 this week) and he holed over 100-feet of putts to achieve it. Na won the first hole with a birdie-3 but thereafter was never at the races: Molinari was 4-up after six, 5-up at the turn, 6-up by the 11th.

Lucas Bjerregaard beat Tiger Woods 1-up: In truth, the big Tiger/Rory match failed to live up to expectations and instead this tie provided the drama. The Dane won the first hole but was then hit by a trio of Tiger birdies which gave him an advantage he held until 15 (with a brief one hole of equality). The golf was excellent, Bjerregaard appeared utterly unfazed and Woods responded in style when tested. An eagle-3 at 16 for the younger man dragged the match all square, they exchanged birdies at 17, and then Woods blinked on 18. His short approach found sand and his par putt failed to drop.

Matt Kuchar beat Sergio Garcia 2-up: A match that will be remembered less for the golf, which was good enough, but because of a contretemps on the seventh green. Garcia had missed a shortish putt, attempted to tap the ball in and failed. It was all done so quickly Kuchar didn’t concede the putt, an official stepped in and insisted it must be counted. Garcia was unhappy; muttering to himself and chuntering to Kuchar. The American refused any make-up options, the Spaniard lost focus and made bogeys; he fought back, but eventually ran out of gas.

Revised outright betting: Molinari 6/4, Kuchar 13/5, Kisner 7/2, Bjerregaard 9/2

Sunday weather forecast

Cloudy and cold (lows 50s) with a 40% chance of rain and blustery wind of around 15mph.

Quotes from the Round of 16 Winners:

Kevin Kisner – "It was a good day and I get time to go rest a little bit. I like the golf course. There’s a lot of strategy, it’s a great match play course and they’ve set it up well to make birdies.

Francesco Molinari – "The strategy was to just keep leading, keep making birdies, close it out as soon as possible."

Lucas Bjerregaard – "That was a really tough match. I made a couple of mistakes late on. I putted really well which made the difference. Be cool to play Tiger, but it'd be fun either way." He added on Instagram, with a screenshot of his confirmed match-up with Woods: "So this is happening ..."

Tiger Woods – "It was a tough match for both of us. Knew it would be a ball striking match. He doesn't do anything poorly. Tough with the conditions changing. I was told Rory had not been down in a match all week so I tried to get ahead of him early and did that."

Sergio Garcia – "Very tense. Became very difficult with the tougher conditions. Excited to make the last eight."

Quotes from the winning Quarter-Finalists:

Francesco Molinari – "This afternoon I played a lot better than this morning. I had to keep pushing even though I was 4-up after six. I did a little bit of work on the tempo of my putting in between rounds and that was key, it really helped. Great to make it all the way, now I want to go the whole way."

Kevin Kisner – "Just able to hang in there. It wasn't looking good at 13 but I holed from off the green and I needed that. Tomorrow will be fun, just hope Francesco doesn't go on his usual tirade of ten birdies per round."

Lucas Bjerregaard – "A shame it ended the way it did. We played so well all day. It was great fun to play Tiger. He is my golfing hero and always has been, I used to take his book to the range. He was very nice to play with. For some reason I felt less nervous this afternoon than playing Henrik. But I'm tired and not ready to think about tomorrow yet. I'm very happy."

Sergio Garcia – “It’s quite simple. I screwed up. The only issue is that Kuch was like, ‘I didn’t say it was good, but I don’t want to take the hole.’ But he didn’t like the options of what we could do to get round that. But, hey, it’s on me.”

Matt Kuchar – “The rules are one of those things. It’s unfortunate.”

Focus on the semi-finalists

Kevin Kisner

Seeded: 48

Career match play record ahead of this week: 8-4-2

Last ten matches ahead of this week: 7-1-2

Record this week: 4-1-0

Holes played this week: 86

Holes won this week: 30

Approximate score to par this week: 15-under

Francesco Molinari

Seeded: 7

Career match play record ahead of this week: 14-16-2

Last ten matches ahead of this week: 5-5-0

Record this week: 5-0-0

Holes played this week: 73

Holes won this week: 34

Approximate score to par this week: 18-under

Lucas Bjerregaard

Seeded: 50

Career match play record ahead of this week: 1-3

Last ten matches ahead of this week: 1-3

Record this week: 4-0-1

Holes played this week: 86

Holes won this week: 30

Approximate score to par this week: 13-under

Matt Kuchar

Seeded: 23

Career match play record ahead of this week: 24-16-3

Last ten matches ahead of this week: 3-5-2

Record this week: 4-0-1

Holes played this week: 82

Holes won this week: 28

Approximate score to par this week: 14-under

Head-to-Head

In match play only Kisner and Kuchar have played each other (last year when the former triumphed 1-up).

The following stats show the instances of the final four playing together in stroke play events (far from perfect numbers, but they might provide some insight):

Molinari vs. Kisner – 4-2-1, vs. Bjerregaard – 0-1-0, vs. Kuchar – 1-2-2

Kisner vs. Molinari – 2-4-1, vs. Bjerregaard – n/a, vs. Kuchar – 0-3-1

Kuchar vs. Bjerregaard – n/a, vs. Molinari – 2-1-2, vs. Kisner – 3-0-1

Bjerregaard vs. Kuchar – n/a, vs. Molinari – 1-0-0, vs. Kisner – n/a

Two curiosities

Three of the four semi-finalists finished top two at Carnoustie last season. Molinari won the Open there, Kisner was second, and Bjerregaard won the Dunhill Links (co-hosted by Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course). The odd man out? Kuchar, who was T9 in the Open last July.

The combined seed total of the semi-finalists is 128, the highest number since 2006 (170).