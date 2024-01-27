Advertisement

Then and Now: NFC Championship Game through the years

Richard Suter
·3 min read

Over 50 years of gridiron glory...

Since 1970, after the NFL-AFL merger, the NFC Championship Game has kicked off to decide the conference’s best of the best. From the winning runs of the Dallas Cowboys to the San Francisco 49ers, the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and most recently, the Philadelphia Eagles, we are looking back at the NFC Championship Game through the years…

Jan 20, 2008; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) warms up with wide receivers Koren Robinson (81) and Donald Driver (80) before the NFC championship game against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/ny-giants/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:New York Giants;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">New York Giants</a> at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

