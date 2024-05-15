Theme for Bears schedule release video teased with social media posts that hit nostalgia hard originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears seem set to hit fans with some local movie nostalgia in their upcoming schedule release video. On Wednesday, the team sent out teasers with nods to classic comedies “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Mean Girls.”

On Wednesdays, we release the schedule pic.twitter.com/X6WYytVlwS — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 15, 2024

Each high school comedy classic is set in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. If the Bears keep up the trend, we could see the team pay homage to other movies that take place around town like “The Breakfast Club” or “Sixteen Candles.”

Any NFL content team worth its mettle has a thought-out theme for its schedule release video. Last year the Bears took advantage of the hit show aptly named “The Bear,” which was filmed at Mr. Beef on Orleans.

That video was filled with cameos from other celebs, like WWE superstar and mega Bears fan Seth Rollins and NFL comedian/content creator Annie Agar. There were plenty of appearances from current and former players, like Justin Fields, Kyler Gordon, Peanut Tillman and Spice Adams.

The Bears and every other NFL team will release their full schedule release videos at 7 p.m. NBC Sports Chicago will air a special edition of “Football Night in Chicago” focusing entirely on the Bears’ regular season schedule right at 7 p.m. as well. If you’re not near a TV at 7 p.m., the show will also stream live on NBCSportsChicago.com, the NBC Sports Chicago app, and NBC Chicago’s 24/7 streaming news channel.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.