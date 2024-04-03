[Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest boosted their hopes of Premier League survival with three potentially vital points against Fulham on Tuesday.

It had been 99 days since Forest last scored three goals in a game, but efforts from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White secured a convincing victory.

"Forest have got everything in their armoury to go on and have more good games," said former Premier League defender Phil Jagielka on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They have not managed to do it [win] for whatever reason, but they will be hoping now that they can have a few more victory parties after the games."

Wood's strike meant he has scored in three consecutive league matches, while Hudson-Odoi has racked up five goals in 22 Forest appearances - having needed 72 outings to yield the same return for Chelsea.

But is was Gibbs-White who ran the show.

The 24-year-old has now been directly involved in 11 goals in the Premier League.

"Nuno will be very happy with the resilience of the team," added former Newcastle United and Tottenham centre-back Sebastien Bassong.

"When you have a manager who can assess his assets that well, Nuno will be able to put them in their best positions and allow them to play freely and consistently.

"That will give them confidence to handle the upcoming games better."

