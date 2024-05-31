Thelin's Dons debut at Queen of the South

Jimmy Thelin's first competitive game in charge of Aberdeen will be away to Queen of the South as the Dons open their Premier Sports Cup campaign.

The Pittodrie side travel to Palmerston Park on Saturday 13 July, with a 5.15 kick-off live on TV.

Aberdeen will also be reunited with former Darvel boss Mick Kennedy as they head to K-Park a week later, before hosting Airdrieonians and Dumbarton.

Fixtures

Queen of the South v Aberdeen - Saturday, 13 July (17:15 BST)

East Kilbride v Aberdeen - Saturday, 20 July (15:00 BST)

Aberdeen v Airdrieonians - Tuesday, 23 July (19:45 BST)

Aberdeen v Dumbarton - Saturday 27 July (15:00 BST)