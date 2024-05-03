‘Thelin is watching' - Leven says Dons are fighting for their futures

Peter Leven has warned the Aberdeen squad they are playing for their Pittodrie futures ahead of the impending arrival of new manager Jimmy Thelin.

Swede Thelin will take charge when he arrives from Elfsborg next month.

While the eighth-place Dons have endured a disappointing season, they have finally found some form and go into Saturday's visit of St Johnstone looking to extend their unbeaten league run to six games.

Caretaker boss Leven said: "I had a brief chat with him [Thelin] yesterday, just on a couple of things in the summer, but nothing for just now.

"Obviously he is watching the games and the players probably know that so they are obviously playing for their careers as well.

"It is the here and now that matters the most and we need to keep collecting points for this football club. St Johnstone tomorrow is a must-win."

Aberdeen, then under the stewardship of Neil Warnock, lost 2-0 at home to St Johnstone in February and have failed to win any of the sides' three meetings this season.

"Last time they came up here, it wasn’t good on our behalf but we have turned a corner," said Leven.

"The momentum is going through the team, we are winning games, I think we are undefeated in five now in the league so we are on a good run.

"I always said we need to stop conceding goals and that was a big factor. We have done that, yes, but I would like us to score more goals."