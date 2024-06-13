Thelin told Aberdeen Robson deserved job - Cormack

Aberdeen were made to wait before appointing Jimmy Thelin as manager [Getty Images]

Aberdeen wanted to appoint new manager Jimmy Thelin a year ago - only for the Swede to tell them then caretaker Barry Robson "deserved the job".

Thelin switched to Pittodrie from Elfsborg this month - five months after Robson was sacked with his side sitting an "unacceptable" eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

In the previous season, Robson had led an impressive Aberdeen recovery, taking over in February and winning eight of his first 10 league games to clinch third place and group stage European football.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, in Germany to follow Scotland at Euro 2024, told BBC Scotland: "We would have appointed Jimmy this time last year, but Barry went on that fantastic run. We spoke to Jimmy at the time and he said Barry deserved the job."

As Robson continued in post, Elfsborg went close to winning their domestic title under Thelin, losing out to Malmo on goal difference.

However, despite Aberdeen saying in April he would be their next manager, they were made to wait until the summer before the 46-year-old's Elfsborg exit.

"We're excited about Jimmy coming on board," Cormack said. "He’s got great experience of punching above his weight.

"He's a developer of players as well. Not just me, the board, are really excited. We wanted to get him here earlier, but Elfsborg were very stubborn about it.

"He's been working feverishly behind the scenes with the team and he comes to Aberdeen next week."

Having exuded patience to eventually get his man, Cormack suggests the fans will need to do likewise as he looks to transform the team's fortunes.

"We need to be patient with Jimmy to give him time to get the system in place," he added. "I think we'll see a high pressing, exciting team.

"He's a big believer about young boys getting an opportunity. His player trading in six years at Elfsborg - they went from being in debt to having player trading of £23m in six years. We're going to need to give him time."