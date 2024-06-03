Thelin takes charge at Aberdeen aiming 'to create something great'

Jimmy Thelin has officially started work as Aberdeen manager, saying it is an opportunity "to create something great" at Pittodrie.

The Scottish Premiership club announced in April that the 46-year-old Swede would take over this summer.

He took charge of his final game with Elfsborg on Saturday, signing off with a 1-0 defeat away to IFK Gothenburg.

As Aberdeen announced that "the Jimmy Thelin era is now underway", he told his new club's website: "I am really excited and this is a big opportunity for me and my staff to create something great with you.

"Let’s create something really, really strong at Pittodrie. The culture is the people, so let’s start building something step-by-step, piece-by-piece and make it a really good place for our players and our supporters at Pittodrie."

Thelin takes over after a season of turmoil at Pittodrie during which Barry Robson was sacked in January after a year in charge and despite reaching the League Cup final.

The Dons finished the season under two different caretaker managers - Neil Warnock and Peter Leven - and, although form improved under the latter, who remains part of Thelin's backroom staff, they still finished a disappointing seventh in the table.

Thelin was a centre-back with his local side Hagapojkarna in Jonkoping before cutting his managerial teeth with fellow lower league clubs Ljungarum and Jonkopings Sodra.

Having led the latter to the Swedish top flight for the first time in 46 years, he moved to Elfsborg in 2018 and last season they missed out on their first title in 13 years when they finished second behind Malmo on goal difference.

Thelin leaves Elfsborg in ninth place 13 games into the 2024 Allsvenskan season after three defeats in their latest four outings.

However, Aberdeen say they have already received "incredible" backing from fans ahead of the new season under the Swede, with 9,000 season tickets sold.

They say it is "a milestone that has only been reached twice in the history of AFC" and have hopes of eclipsing last season's record sales.