Thelin: 'Sweden's most boring but exceptional squad builder'

Jimmy Thelin is not telling much in interviews apparently [Getty Images]

Aberdeen could be about to appoint "Sweden's most boring person" as manager - but someone who is also "exceptional" in the transfer market.

So says Swedish journalist Robert Laul, who knows Jimmy Thelin well from the 46-year-old's six-year spell as Elfsborg head coach in their nation's top flight.

"Jimmy Thelin in Aberdeen would mean the death of exciting headlines," Laul, who writes for Goteborgs-Posten, told BBC Scotland. "The city's newspapers can retire their headline writers or send them on a long holiday to a sunnier place.

"In interviews, he is perhaps Sweden's most boring person. He rarely or never offers anything personal, refuses to tip tables or speculate."

Officials too are likely to have a quiet life should Thelin, who is being tipped to move to Scotland on 1 June, be appointed at Pittodrie.

"He is a decent and honest person with sound values, devoted to the profession, meticulous and professional," Laul said. "He never criticises a verdict out of respect for the referees.

"It is one of the things he has become best known for in Sweden. He has never complained about a referee's decision on TV, in newspapers, or other interviews."

However, it is on the boardroom and on the pitch where Thelin apparently thrives.

"Jimmy Thelin is exceptional at transfer finance - and building a squad over time," Laul added. "If you give him a couple of years to refine players, sell on more expensive and replace cheaply, he is the best in Sweden at getting a team to overperform against the invested pound.

"He usually uses the 4-3-3-formation but can switch to 4-4-2 during matches. The focus is on hard work in the defensive game with high pressure, a quick transition game, as well as a game build-up with game turns (diagonal passes) and a shorter combination game closer to the goal."