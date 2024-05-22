Thelin can rouse 'sleeping giant' Aberdeen - Mjallby
Former Celtic defender Johan Mjallby is backing fellow Swede Jimmy Thelin to revive Aberdeen's fortunes when the current Elfsborg boss takes charge at Pittodrie next month.
Former Celtic defender Johan Mjallby is backing fellow Swede Jimmy Thelin to revive Aberdeen's fortunes when the current Elfsborg boss takes charge at Pittodrie next month.
Give Angel Reese five years and she just might rule the WNBA.
Reynolds and McElhenney are the latest celebrities to invest in Necaxa in recent years.
Toronto alleged on Saturday that NYCFC’s head coach cornered and punched one of their players at the last match between the two clubs.
Messi needed just 33 minutes to do things that no MLS player had ever done in a full game, and that Messi had never done in his career.
The furry Philadelphian was reportedly released safely after its capture.
The USMNT's first roster of the summer is not quite its 2024 Copa América roster — but it's close.
Chelsea won its fifth consecutive WSL title by stomping Manchester United on the final day.
Messi, after two more goals and an assist Saturday, is averaging 2.5 goal contributions per 90 minutes so far this MLS season.
As modern media becomes more niche driven, teams and even leagues have to balance whether to seek the biggest TV contracts or the biggest potential audience.
Chelsea's loss to Barcelona in the Women's Champions League semifinals came with one positive side effect, from an American perspective: Emma Hayes will take the USWNT head coaching job a week sooner.
Fox Sports is going to spend $375 million to replace an Emmy winner.
Manchester City could potentially win a fourth straight EPL title Sunday without having beaten either of its two top challengers this season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers multiple key pieces of strategy for the final days of Week 4.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your pressing questions in his latest mailbag as we head toward the end of Week 6.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his final thoughts on the eve of the 2024 NFL Draft, including what the Vikings will do at the most important position.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his blueprint for conquering the final days of Week 6.