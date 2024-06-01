Thelin oversees final Elsfborg game ahead of Aberdeen move
Jimmy Thelin has said his goodbyes to Elfsborg after overseeing his final game in charge of the Swedish side.
His successful tenure ended in disappointment after Gotenburg edged out a 1-0 win, leaving Elfsborg ninth in the Allsvenskan after 13 games.
Thelin's assistants Emir Bajrami and Christer Persson will also move to Pittodrie with him.
Elfsborg finished runners-up in the Swedish top-flight last term, missing out on the league title on goal difference alone.