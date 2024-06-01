Thelin oversees final Elsfborg game ahead of Aberdeen move

[Getty Images]

Jimmy Thelin has said his goodbyes to Elfsborg after overseeing his final game in charge of the Swedish side.

His successful tenure ended in disappointment after Gotenburg edged out a 1-0 win, leaving Elfsborg ninth in the Allsvenskan after 13 games.

Thelin's assistants Emir Bajrami and Christer Persson will also move to Pittodrie with him.

Elfsborg finished runners-up in the Swedish top-flight last term, missing out on the league title on goal difference alone.