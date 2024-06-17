Thelin arrives in Aberdeen

[Getty Images]

At long last, Jimmy Thelin has arrived in Aberdeen.

Pictures posted on the club's social media channels show the new Dons boss at Cormack Park, the team's training base, with assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami.

Despite not officially starting his role until earlier this month, Thelin has been in regular communication with the Aberdeen board and coaching staff since the news of his appointment in April.

The real work will now begin for the Swede, who departed Elfsborg to become the Dons' sixth manager in just over three years.

Thelin has already made a start on the transfer front, bringing in Irish defender Gavin Molloy and Nigerian forward Peter Ambrose, while Connor Barron and Kelle Roos are among the departures.

The Pittodrie club's competitive campaign starts on 13 July when they travel to Queen of the South in their League Cup group-stage opener.