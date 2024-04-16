Thelin arrival can be 'something special' - Cormack

Dave Cormack says Aberdeen had to be "patient" to secure the services of Jimmy Thelin, but hopes the Swede's appointment can create "something special".

The Pittodrie club endured a lengthy recruitment process to land the Elfsborg coach, eventually ironing out a deal that sees the 46-year-old take charge in June on a three-year contract.

Chairman Cormack admits the negotiations were far from easy, but believes Thelin's arrival can "anchor" Aberdeen after years of managerial instability.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Jimmy to Pittodrie this summer,” he said in a club statement.

“The extensive process we ran allowed us to speak with several excellent candidates from both the UK and abroad.

"As the process evolved, we were determined to land Jimmy and were prepared to be patient. Elfsborg certainly didn’t make it easy for us, which tells you how highly they think of his six-year tenure.

“The board felt that Jimmy’s style and playing philosophy, his ability to continually develop excellent players within a successful player trading model and his experience at taking a team and having them compete at the top end of the table all really matched the criteria we had set out at the start.

“He has a reputation in Sweden as a team builder; someone who will methodically construct a winning side over time.

"From our point of view, we want this appointment to anchor the club for years to come, and to work with Jimmy and his coaching staff to create something special at Aberdeen. That will take time, we understand that.”