Theismann, Hardaway, Silverfield tee up for 29th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday morning was a great time to get out and swing the golf clubs for a great cause for the 29th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic at TPC Southwind.

Playing was this year’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s Distinguished Citizen Award Recipient former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Theismann.

Along with Theismann present on the course was Memphis Tigers head football coach Ryan Silverfield and Tigers men’s basketball head coach Penny Hardaway.

Both Hardaway and Silverfield said that their golf game felt a tad rusty around the links on Monday. However, that didn’t keep them from supporting a great cause for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It’s always important, being from Memphis, we understand how important St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to us and to the world,” said Hardaway. ” Any time I can be a part of anything that has to do with St. Jude, I’m all for it.”

” St. Jude is a world-renowned hospital what it does for children. You couldn’t ask for a better organization to be tied in with it,” said Silverfield. ” Not only what it does for our community to rally around it, but our players do as well. We’ve been able to have a great relationship with them within our University of Memphis football program in any way we can support them, especially by coming out and playing golf we’re thrilled to do so.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.