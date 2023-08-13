The1976U.S. women's basketball team, Southern Connecticut State stars inducted in Naismith Hall of Fame

Aug. 13—Not only did that team — which was represented Saturday by seven of its players including former Southern Connecticut State stars Mary Anne O'Connor and Susan Rojcewicz — win the silver medal in the sport's Olympic debut, but they set the stage for the country's dominance in the sport for the decades to follow.

"We played for future generations of girls who might see themselves in one of us. And now we see the incredible path that women's basketball has taken," team co-captain Juliene Simpson said in the team's acceptance speech. "Basketball was God's gift to us, and it changed our lives forever."

Both O'Connor and Rojcewicz sat on stage as Simpson gave the team's speech. Fellow Hall of Famers Ann Meyers Drysdale and Nancy Lieberman were also in attendance, wearing their orange Hall jackets. Lieberman was just 18 years old when she represented the U.S. in the '76 Summer Games.

Simpson began her speech by shouting out members of the team who have died, including the team's head coach Billie Moore, who died in December, and fellow team captain and legendary Tennessee head coach, Pat Head Summitt.

"Wow, thinking back to 1976, 47 years ago, we were just kids," Simpson said. "Seventeen to 22-year-old amateur athletes who barely knew each other and had no idea the impact we would make on women's athletics. Our coach, Billie Moore, she said to us, 'You are the first Olympic women's basketball team. There's gonna be many after you but you will be the first.' And Billie was right."

The U.S.'s silver medal in the 1976 Olympics inspired countless women to play basketball and push its limits even further. The team's impact is still felt not only on the Olympic stage but also in the WNBA (which didn't evolve until 20 years later).

For example, out of the 11 Olympic gold medals that have been awarded in women's basketball, Team USA has won nine, including the last seven straight.

"We have the honor of making history that year in many ways," Simpson said. "As the first US women's Olympic basketball team, playing in the first ever Olympic women's basketball game. We recorded the first foul, that was me, the first rebound, the first assist, and the first basket, which was scored by Lusia Harris."

Saturday's 2023 Hall of Fame inductees also included: Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Gary Blair, Gene Bess, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Tony Parker and Jim Valvano.

Blair, who led Texas A&M women's basketball to the 2011 NCAA Championship, was the third inductee into the Hall Saturday night. The two-time National Coach of the Year shouted out his former players, including current LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, and encouraged women to continue pursuing the sport to its highest levels — both as players and coaches.

"I climbed to the top of the mountain in women's basketball, but success is not a destination. It is an ever-evolving journey," said Blair, who coached the Aggies from 2003 to 2022. "The headlines and storylines are over, but the thank yous are just beginning."

Hammon walked the red carpet with her two sons — one of which sat on her lap during the ceremony.

"This is unbelievable," Hammon said.

Last summer, Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to their first title as she became the first WNBA coach to win the championship in their first year of head coaching. She was named the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year.

She also made NBA history prior to her time in the WNBA coaching world. Hammon was the first female NBA assistant coach when she served under then-Spurs head coach Greg Popovich from 2014-2022. Popovich was also inducted into the Hall Saturday night.

"Pop, you're a man of principle and excellence," Hammon said. "I know you weren't trying to be courageous when you hired me, but you did do something nobody else in professional sports has ever done. ... You've changed the trajectory of my life and so many other girls and young women. Thank you. I love you."

As a player, Hammon was a three-time All-American at Colorado State and set the Western Athletic Conference scoring record across both men's and women's basketball with 2,740 career points. Her CSU jersey was officially retired in 2005.

Hammon played 16 seasons in the WNBA despite initially going undrafted, spending time with both the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars. She was a six-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time All-WNBA First Team selection and the 2007 WNBA assist leader.

"For me, it's always been bigger than just basketball. To me, it's been about the people," Hammon said. " ... As many of you in this room continue to invest and bet on women, believing that we have the potential to change the world. And it can't be an us vs them. We need everybody. And if you're down for that struggle and that fight, the only way I know how to go about doing it is putting one foot in front of the other and walking up that hill."