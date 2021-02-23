The year of the underdog and an early look at NFC/AFC Title odds

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

The Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast is back with Scott Pianowski and friend of the pod, Yahoo's Frank Schwab!

Scott and Frank recap the state of handicapping in 2020, which saw and impressive number of road teams and underdogs pull out victories against the spread. Was it a one year blip or has the home favorite edge truly evaporated?

And, while we're talking about betting, the guys look at the futures board for NFC and AFC odds to see what teams look like good values early in the offseason, and why the Carson Wentz-led Indianapolis Colts might be worth an early wager.

This week’s odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

(As always, odds are subject to change.)

