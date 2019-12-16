The Year of Lamar continues: Ravens' Jackson tops Pro Bowl fan voting by wide margin

Fan voting for January’s Pro Bowl ended last week, and on Monday the NFL released the top vote-getters.

Not surprisingly, the final tally shows that the Year of Lamar — Jackson, that is — continues.

Jackson tops voting by wide margin

Jackson got the most votes of any player, by a pretty large margin: the second-year Baltimore Ravens quarterback totaled 704,699 votes.

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, right, and Seattle's Russell Wilson, left, were the top vote getters for the Pro Bowl. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
The next-closest vote-getter was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who got 539,768. That’s a difference of almost 165,000 votes.

In third was reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes at 468,838, and Minnesota Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook (431,748) was fourth, though first among non-quarterbacks. Panthers’ all-purpose back Christian McCaffrey (406,477) was fifth.

Among that five, only Wilson is over 25-years-old.

Bosa brothers top position

One other quirk of the fan voting: the Bosa brothers were the leading vote-getter at defensive end in the AFC and NFC; Joey Bosa of the Chargers got 252,555 votes, and rookie Nick of the 49ers got 358,911.

The chart below shows the player who garnered the most votes at each position in each conference.

QB

AFC

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

704,699

DE

AFC

Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers

252,555

QB

NFC

Russell Wilson, Seattle

539,768

DE

NFC

Nick Bosa, San Francisco

358,911

RB

AFC

Nick Chubb, Cleveland

316,008

DT

AFC

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh

221,693

RB

NFC

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota

431,748

DT

NFC

Arik Armstead, San Francisco

273,403

FB

AFC

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

152,877

OLB

AFC

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

251,248

FB

NFC

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

384,200

OLB

NFC

Preston Smith, Green Bay

166,347

WR

AFC

DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

275,684

ILB

AFC

Devin Bush, Pittsburgh

150,548

WR

NFC

Michael Thomas, New Orleans

371,365

ILB

NFC

Bobby Wagner, Seattle

207,026

TE

AFC

Mark Andrews, Baltimore

331,796

CB

AFC

Marcus Peters, Baltimore

231,601

TE

NFC

George Kittle, San Francisco

340,624

CB

NFC

Richard Sherman, San Francisco

259,476

T

AFC

Orlando Brown, Baltimore

188,787

SS

AFC

Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets

186,068

T

NFC

David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

194,207

SS

NFC

Vonn Bell, New Orleans

98,449

G

AFC

Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

192,580

FS

AFC

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

209,245

G

NFC

Zack Martin, Dallas

121,529

FS

NFC

Marcus Williams, New Orleans

93,593

C

AFC

Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh

152,128

P

AFC

Brett Kern, Tennessee

93,586

C

NFC

Travis Frederick, Dallas

140,449

P

NFC

Michael Dickson, Seattle

101,965

K

AFC

Justin Tucker, Baltimore

187,814

ST

AFC

Tyler Matakevich, Pittsburgh

87,863

K

NFC

Wil Lutz, New Orleans

106,747

ST

NFC

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco

113,638

RS

AFC

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City

91,358

 

 

 

 

RS

NFC

Deonte Harris, New Orleans

84,085

 




Players who ultimately are named to the Pro Bowl get there through votes from fans, coaches and players; each counts for one-third of the total tally.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday night on NFL Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 at 3 p.m. ET.

