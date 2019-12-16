The Year of Lamar continues: Ravens' Jackson tops Pro Bowl fan voting by wide margin
Fan voting for January’s Pro Bowl ended last week, and on Monday the NFL released the top vote-getters.
Not surprisingly, the final tally shows that the Year of Lamar — Jackson, that is — continues.
Jackson tops voting by wide margin
Jackson got the most votes of any player, by a pretty large margin: the second-year Baltimore Ravens quarterback totaled 704,699 votes.
The next-closest vote-getter was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who got 539,768. That’s a difference of almost 165,000 votes.
In third was reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes at 468,838, and Minnesota Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook (431,748) was fourth, though first among non-quarterbacks. Panthers’ all-purpose back Christian McCaffrey (406,477) was fifth.
Among that five, only Wilson is over 25-years-old.
Bosa brothers top position
One other quirk of the fan voting: the Bosa brothers were the leading vote-getter at defensive end in the AFC and NFC; Joey Bosa of the Chargers got 252,555 votes, and rookie Nick of the 49ers got 358,911.
The chart below shows the player who garnered the most votes at each position in each conference.
QB
AFC
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
704,699
DE
AFC
Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers
252,555
QB
NFC
Russell Wilson, Seattle
539,768
DE
NFC
Nick Bosa, San Francisco
358,911
RB
AFC
Nick Chubb, Cleveland
316,008
DT
AFC
Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
221,693
RB
NFC
Dalvin Cook, Minnesota
431,748
DT
NFC
Arik Armstead, San Francisco
273,403
FB
AFC
Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
152,877
OLB
AFC
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
251,248
FB
NFC
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
384,200
OLB
NFC
Preston Smith, Green Bay
166,347
WR
AFC
DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
275,684
ILB
AFC
Devin Bush, Pittsburgh
150,548
WR
NFC
Michael Thomas, New Orleans
371,365
ILB
NFC
Bobby Wagner, Seattle
207,026
TE
AFC
Mark Andrews, Baltimore
331,796
CB
AFC
Marcus Peters, Baltimore
231,601
TE
NFC
George Kittle, San Francisco
340,624
CB
NFC
Richard Sherman, San Francisco
259,476
T
AFC
Orlando Brown, Baltimore
188,787
SS
AFC
Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets
186,068
T
NFC
David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
194,207
SS
NFC
Vonn Bell, New Orleans
98,449
G
AFC
Marshal Yanda, Baltimore
192,580
FS
AFC
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
209,245
G
NFC
Zack Martin, Dallas
121,529
FS
NFC
Marcus Williams, New Orleans
93,593
C
AFC
Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh
152,128
P
AFC
Brett Kern, Tennessee
93,586
C
NFC
Travis Frederick, Dallas
140,449
P
NFC
Michael Dickson, Seattle
101,965
K
AFC
Justin Tucker, Baltimore
187,814
ST
AFC
Tyler Matakevich, Pittsburgh
87,863
K
NFC
Wil Lutz, New Orleans
106,747
ST
NFC
Raheem Mostert, San Francisco
113,638
RS
AFC
Mecole Hardman, Kansas City
91,358
RS
NFC
Deonte Harris, New Orleans
84,085
Players who ultimately are named to the Pro Bowl get there through votes from fans, coaches and players; each counts for one-third of the total tally.
Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday night on NFL Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 at 3 p.m. ET.
